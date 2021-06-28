New light source device enters installation phase in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) --:With the installation of its electron gun, the High Energy Photon Source (HEPS) -- the first high-energy synchrotron radiation light source in China -- entered its installation phase on Monday.

Called the "Beijing light source" in Chinese, HEPS is being constructed in Beijing's suburban Huairou District by the Institute of High Energy Physics under the Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS). It is funded by the National Development and Reform Commission.

As one of China's key scientific and technological infrastructure projects, HEPS is expected to become one of the brightest fourth-generation synchrotron radiation facilities worldwide and will serve as a research platform for material science, chemical engineering, biomedicine and other fields.

A synchrotron radiation light source is a source of electromagnetic radiation usually produced by a storage ring. To generate extremely bright light, electrons will be accelerated to near the speed of light in several stages and forced to travel in a closed path.