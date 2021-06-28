UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Light Source Device Enters Installation Phase In Beijing

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

New light source device enters installation phase in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) --:With the installation of its electron gun, the High Energy Photon Source (HEPS) -- the first high-energy synchrotron radiation light source in China -- entered its installation phase on Monday.

Called the "Beijing light source" in Chinese, HEPS is being constructed in Beijing's suburban Huairou District by the Institute of High Energy Physics under the Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS). It is funded by the National Development and Reform Commission.

As one of China's key scientific and technological infrastructure projects, HEPS is expected to become one of the brightest fourth-generation synchrotron radiation facilities worldwide and will serve as a research platform for material science, chemical engineering, biomedicine and other fields.

A synchrotron radiation light source is a source of electromagnetic radiation usually produced by a storage ring. To generate extremely bright light, electrons will be accelerated to near the speed of light in several stages and forced to travel in a closed path.

Related Topics

China Beijing

Recent Stories

Dubai Clear receives primary membership of CCP12

26 minutes ago

Over 600,000 meals distributed in Kazakhstan, Taji ..

41 minutes ago

Emirates expands IATA Travel Pass implementation, ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Secur ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.19 a barrel F ..

2 hours ago

Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives Burun ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.