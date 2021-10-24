New local COVID-19 cases attributable to Delta variant: health official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) --:Epidemiological investigation and viral genome sequencing results in hand have indicated that this new round of COVID-19 infections in China was caused by viruses transmitted from abroad, according to the National Health Commission (NHC).

The Delta variant is behind the fresh COVID-19 cases, Wu Liangyou, an official with the NHC, said at a press conference, adding that efforts are still being made to trace the origins.