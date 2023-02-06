UrduPoint.com

New Long-range Weapons Will Not Target Russia: Ukraine Defence Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 12:00 AM

New long-range weapons will not target Russia: Ukraine defence minister

Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said Sunday that Kyiv would not use new long-range weapons from the West to strike targets in Russia.

"On Friday our partners decided to provide us with weapons capable of firing at a distance of 150 kilometres," or around 90 miles, Reznikov told a news conference.

"We always tell our partners that we take an obligation not to use the weapons of foreign partners against the territory of Russia, only against their units in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine for the purpose of de-occupying our land," he said.

The United States on Friday announced a new $2.2 billion package of arms and munitions for Ukraine, which the Pentagon said included a new rocket-propelled precision bomb that could nearly double Kyiv's strike range against Russian forces.

They potentially give Kyiv's forces the ability to strike anywhere in the Russian-occupied Donbas, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, as well as the northern part of occupied Crimea.

France and Italy for their part are expected to deliver mobile surface-to-air missile systems.

In an interview with the weekly Bild am Sonntag published Sunday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed that weapons supplied by the West would not be used to attack Russian territory.

Reznikov also told reporters that Kyiv expected a possible Russian offensive later this month. On February 24, the Kremlin will mark one year since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine.

"Not all Western weapons" will arrive by the time of a possible Russian offensive this month, Reznikov said, though he added that Kyiv had the resources to respond.

"We are ready to fight back," he said.

Related Topics

Firing Attack Defence Minister Ukraine Russia Mobile Pentagon German Vladimir Putin Kherson Italy United States February Sunday All From Billion

Recent Stories

Xposure introduces &#039;Stage-X&#039; for creativ ..

Xposure introduces &#039;Stage-X&#039; for creative pros talks

1 hour ago
 17th Forum of UAE ambassadors, representatives of ..

17th Forum of UAE ambassadors, representatives of missions abroad begins tomorro ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi appoints Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoud ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi appoints Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi Director of Fujairah Crown P ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi issues resolution appointing Sa ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi issues resolution appointing Salem Al Zahmi advisor to Office ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai receives 14.36 million international visitor ..

Dubai receives 14.36 million international visitors in 2022

3 hours ago
 Innovation Talks to bring together Dubai’s gover ..

Innovation Talks to bring together Dubai’s government and private sectors to d ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.