New Macs Expected At Apple Online Event November 10

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 12:10 AM

New Macs expected at Apple online event November 10

San Francisco, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :oApple on Monday sent out invitations to yet another online event, this one expected to star new Mac computers powered by chips of the tech giant's own design.

Word of the November 10 event to be streamed from Apple's headquarters in Silicon Valley disclosed little more than that it would begin at 10 am Pacific time.

It will be the third product unveiling in as many months, with analysts expecting the spotlight to be on new Mac computer models featuring speedy processors created by Apple.

Personal computer sales have soared during the pandemic as people rely on them to work, learn, play, and socialize from home.

Revenue from Mac computers sales hit a record high of $9 billion in the recently ended quarter, compared to $7 billion in the same period a year earlier, according to the company.

Apple launched iPhones synched to superfast 5G networks and new smart watch models previous streamed events as it updated its line-up of offerings for the holiday shopping season.

