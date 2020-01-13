UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Malta PM Pledges Rule Of Law After Journalist Murder 'storm'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 09:30 AM

New Malta PM pledges rule of law after journalist murder 'storm'

Valletta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Malta's incoming prime minister promised Sunday to strengthen the rule of law after the "storm" caused by the probe into the murder of a journalist that toppled his predecessor.

Outsider Robert Abela, 42, elected leader of the Labour party on Saturday and set to become the Mediterranean country's new prime minister after Joseph Muscat's fall from grace, admitted that "mistakes" had been made.

Muscat, 45, who was set to resign on Monday, has been forced to step down over accusations he interfered in the investigation of the brutal 2017 slaying of blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia in a car bomb explosion.

"I am determined to keep what is good and change what is bad," Abela told supporters at a victory rally.

"I promise to work with this parliament to continue to strengthen the rule of law and good governance," he said.

Beyond that, his plan was largely to ensure "continuity", particularly in terms of the economy, which flourished under Muscat's tenure and earned him bumper popularity ratings despite the shadow of the murder probe.

"The ship is now back on an even keel after the storm. We need to move forward," he said.

Abela made no reference to the Caruana Galizia killing in the run-up to the election, and those calling for justice for the blogger said they had little hope he would clean up a government dogged by corruption allegations.

"The king is dead, long live the king," tweeted Caruana Galizia's son Paul.

Muscat's fall from power followed daily protests by demonstrators who accuse him among other things of shielding his chief of staff and childhood friend Keith Schembri, who has been implicated in the murder.

Related Topics

Election Dead Murder Corruption Storm Prime Minister Parliament Car Muscat Sunday 2017 From Government Labour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French President&#039;s ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President witness ex ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss co ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives number of permanent re ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.