UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Montenegro PM Vows To Fight Graft In Quest For EU

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 11:30 PM

New Montenegro PM vows to fight graft in quest for EU

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Montenegro's new prime minister predicted Tuesday that his country would be the next to join the European Union and vowed to fight the political corruption that has tarnished its reputation.

Just 11 days after his coalition government was voted in by 41 MPs in an 81-seat parliament, Zdravko Krivokapic headed to the EU capital Brussels to push the case for his country of 600,000 people.

"I have confidence that Montenegro is going to become the 28th member state of the EU," he told AFP, in an interview after talks with EU Council president Charles Michel.

Krivokapic, a 62-year-old engineer and devoted Orthodox Christian, rose from relative obscurity to lead an opposition coalition that overthrew decades of socialist-led rule.

The veteran Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) of powerful President Milo Djukanovic has held sway since before the small Western Balkan republic emerged independent from the break-up of Yugoslavia.

Two fellow former Yugoslav republics -- Slovenia and Croatia -- have already joined the European Union, but Serbia, Macedonia, Bosnia and Montenegro are still waiting for a green light.

- 'A good role model' - Krivokapic, whose candidacy was backed by the Serbian church as well as Montenegrin citizens tired of official corruption, has vowed to finally seal the deal with Brussels.

After several years of rapid expansion, the European Union is now contracting, after the departure of the United Kingdom, a G7 leading economy of 67 million people.

Montenegro is one of several candidate countries waiting to head to the next stage of accession talks, but some member states have begun to get cold feet about rapid expansion.

Some western capitals are concerned that some eastern members were admitted too quickly -- before respect for the rule of law was firmly entrenched -- and that the western Balkans is not ready.

After meeting Krivokapic, Michel -- whose European Council represents member states -- tweeted that Montenegro is "an essential partner" for the EU.

"You have our full support for the reforms your country is undertaking," he said, but he did not mention the candidacy process or suggest a date for joining.

Afterwards, his visitor told AFP that Montenegro is the best advanced of the candidates in line -- having begun talks on all 33 negotiating chapters -- and might qualify before larger neighbours like Serbia.

Krivokapic said he hoped western Balkans countries would be accepted together, but that if not it would be "natural" that Montenegro "set an example for the others and be a good role model for the region".

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Parliament European Union Brussels Lead United Kingdom Serbia Slovenia Croatia Macedonia Church Christian All From Government Best Million Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in Arab World in Human Development ..

6 minutes ago

UAE ranks 18th globally in UNDP Human Development ..

6 minutes ago

Hub, Bostan economic zones vital for development o ..

23 minutes ago

Whelan Family Says It Hopes Biden Will Work on Pau ..

23 minutes ago

Smart Dubai Introduces ‘Partners Portal’ to gr ..

36 minutes ago

Bruce says two Newcastle players 'not well at all' ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.