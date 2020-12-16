New Montenegro PM vows to fight graft in quest for EU

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Montenegro's new prime minister predicted Tuesday that his country would be the next to join the European Union and vowed to fight the political corruption that has tarnished its reputation.

Just 11 days after his coalition government was voted in by 41 MPs in an 81-seat parliament, Zdravko Krivokapic headed to the EU capital Brussels to push the case for his country of 600,000 people.

"I have confidence that Montenegro is going to become the 28th member state of the EU," he told AFP, in an interview after talks with EU Council president Charles Michel.

Krivokapic, a 62-year-old engineer and devoted Orthodox Christian, rose from relative obscurity to lead an opposition coalition that overthrew decades of socialist-led rule.

The veteran Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) of powerful President Milo Djukanovic has held sway since before the small Western Balkan republic emerged independent from the break-up of Yugoslavia.

Two fellow former Yugoslav republics -- Slovenia and Croatia -- have already joined the European Union, but Serbia, Macedonia, Bosnia and Montenegro are still waiting for a green light.

- 'A good role model' - Krivokapic, whose candidacy was backed by the Serbian church as well as Montenegrin citizens tired of official corruption, has vowed to finally seal the deal with Brussels.

After several years of rapid expansion, the European Union is now contracting, after the departure of the United Kingdom, a G7 leading economy of 67 million people.

Montenegro is one of several candidate countries waiting to head to the next stage of accession talks, but some member states have begun to get cold feet about rapid expansion.

Some western capitals are concerned that some eastern members were admitted too quickly -- before respect for the rule of law was firmly entrenched -- and that the western Balkans is not ready.

After meeting Krivokapic, Michel -- whose European Council represents member states -- tweeted that Montenegro is "an essential partner" for the EU.

"You have our full support for the reforms your country is undertaking," he said, but he did not mention the candidacy process or suggest a date for joining.

Afterwards, his visitor told AFP that Montenegro is the best advanced of the candidates in line -- having begun talks on all 33 negotiating chapters -- and might qualify before larger neighbours like Serbia.

Krivokapic said he hoped western Balkans countries would be accepted together, but that if not it would be "natural" that Montenegro "set an example for the others and be a good role model for the region".