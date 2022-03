(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyiv, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The third round of talks between delegations from Russia and Ukraine will take place at 1400 GMT on Monday in Belarus, a Ukrainian negotiator said in a tweet.

"Third round. Start at 1600 Kyiv time. Delegation unchanged," Mikhailo Podolyak wrote. There was no confirmation yet from Russia.