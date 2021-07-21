UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New No. 1 Korda Wants To 'stay The Same' Ahead Of Evian Championship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 07:30 PM

New No. 1 Korda wants to 'stay the same' ahead of Evian Championship

Evian, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Recently-crowned women's world number one Nelly Korda said she plans to keep her feet on the ground before this weekend's Evian Championship.

Korda is seeking back-to-back majors in France this weekend after winning the LPGA Championship in Atlanta last month.

Last year the tournament, in the foothills of the Alps, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I read last week that now I am world No.1 everyone is gunning for me but I just want to stay the same and try and do my very best," said the 22-year-old.

"It's very cool to be world No.1 and it is another goal ticked off. I am very proud of my success this year, but I want more.

"It is so nice to be back at Evian. I was lucky during Covid, Florida, ran pretty normally and I got to play a lot of golf but it's great to be back here. The views make it a very special place.

"This year, the course is much softer than normal and I know there was a lot of rain last week. But whatever the conditions it is going to be very difficult." The other two major winners this year were Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit, who won the ANA Inspiration, and US Open champion, Yuka Saso, from the Philippines.

World No.2 Ko Jin-young is the defending champion having won Evian in a special 2019 for the South Korean.

Ko won the ANA Inspiration at the beginning of that year, a victory that helped propel her to the head of the world rankings.

For Korda and her family it has been a very special sporting year.

Nelly and older sister Jessica (the world No.

13) are both playing this week and then go on to represent the US in the Olympics in Japan.

And younger brother Sebastian is making his mark on the world's top tennis courts.

He reached the fourth round of Wimbledon this month and has broken into the world's top 50.

Dad Petr Korda, who represented the Czech Republic, is a former Australian Open tennis winner, and Nelly admits she is proud of the sporting achievements.

"We've always been a very busy family and have had a very structured routine. It's great that Seb is doing so well in something he loves. Mum and Dad have always been really supportive." - No Thompson or Kang - Park Inbee, the seven time major champion, won the Evian in 2012 - the year before it became a major - and the South Korean will be defending the Olympic golf medal in Tokyo "That is very, very special," the 32-year-old said.

"Winning in Rio was a real highlight and it was my big goal this year to get the chance to defend the Olympic title.

"I'd really like to collect my second gold and make my country very proud again." Ko won in Texas earlier this month for her eighth LPGA title and is hoping to make Evian her third major.

"It was so special to win two years ago, but it seems a long time ago," she said.

"I was really sad to miss out last year but I am looking forward to defending the title. It's just great to be back."While Korda, Park and Ko are using Evian as a stepping stone to the Olympics, two top Americans - Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang - are skipping Evian to concentrate on preparations for Tokyo.

Related Topics

Tennis World Thailand France Thompson Nice Tokyo Same Atlanta Florida Japan Czech Republic North Korea Philippines Turkish Lira Women 2019 Gold Olympics Australian Open Family From Best Top Wimbledon US Open Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

4 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

5 hours ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

6 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

7 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.