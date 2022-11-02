UrduPoint.com

New Number One Atthaya Heads Field As LPGA Returns To Japan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 12:10 PM

New number one Atthaya heads field as LPGA returns to Japan

Otsu, Japan, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :A host of home favourites will be out to stop new world golf number one Atthaya Thitikul when the LPGA tour returns to Japan this week for the first time since 2019.

Thai teenager Atthaya headlines the field at the LPGA Japan Classic, just days after becoming the second-youngest world number one in women's golf history after a stunning debut year on the elite tour.

The 19-year-old is only the second player under 20 to reach number one -- New Zealand's Lydia Ko was 17 when she first topped the rankings in 2015.

Atthaya has triumphed twice on the LPGA Tour in 2022 and has 12 other top-10 finishes this season. She takes over at the top from South Korea's Ko Jin-young.

A strong Japanese contingent including world number nine Nasa Hataoka and former major champions Hinako Shibuno and Yuka Saso will be aiming to stop Atthaya this week at Seta Golf Course in western Shiga Prefecture.

The co-sanctioned event with Japan's JLPGA is being played over 72 holes for the first time, with 78 players competing for a $2 million purse.

The event was contested as a JLPGA-only event in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shibuno, known as the "Smiling Cinderella", is one of four Japanese players with LPGA membership teeing up this week.

She made her first appearance at the Japan Classic in 2019, just months after winning the British Open on her major debut.

"When I played this tournament in 2019, most members from the US were not familiar with me -- I only knew some of them whom I saw on tv," the 23-year-old told reporters.

"However, I know most of the players for this year so I could say 'welcome to Japan' to them." Also competing this week will be Australia's world number five Minjee Lee, Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Mone Inami, and Japan's Ayaka Furue, who won the Scottish Open in July.

Furue also won the Japan Classic as a JLPGA-only event last year.

For all the home interest, however, the spotlight this week will be on Atthaya, who finished sixth at the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea two weeks ago.

"It is such an honour to have my name at the top amongst the biggest Names of the game," she said after rising to the top of the world rankings.

"I still have a lot to learn from all the legends and current players both on and off the course."

Related Topics

World Australia Tokyo Japan South Korea July Women 2015 2019 2020 Silver Olympics Event TV All From BMW Top Million New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Faisal Town Serving the Nation

Faisal Town Serving the Nation

3 minutes ago
 FO rejects Russian Senator Igor Morozov's statemen ..

FO rejects Russian Senator Igor Morozov's statement

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China agree to promote multidimensional ..

Pakistan, China agree to promote multidimensional cooperation

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 34 Zimbabwe Vs. Netherlan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 34 Zimbabwe Vs. Netherlands

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd Nov ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd November 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.