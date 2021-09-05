'New Odyssey' exhibition attracting huge crowd

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :A 20-days exhibition 'The New Odyssey' attracting a large number of people from different walks of life with observing proper Standard Operating Procedures (SOPS).

Talking to APP, Director General Pakistan National Council of Arts Hassan Raza Saeed said the show would provide an opportunity for fresh talented graduates to showcase their work at this platform.

This would not only broaden their vision about the art industry but would also help them gain exposure towards the national art scene.

The show consists of 70 artists and 93 skilled and interesting works by the young graduates.

The New Odyssey was an art show by the top graduating students from different art universities across Pakistan. PNCA was dedicated to promote Pakistani Art on Local and National level, he said.

Our unique programs presented the traditional and contemporary art practices reflected upon the excellence and cultural diversity of Pakistan and at same time supported professional development of the artist, he added.

He said PNCA was committed to promoting significant aspects of our culture that encouraged community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artists' own understanding of their work and encouraging a healthy and sustainable local arts industry.

PNCA had maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognized artists.

He said various universities of Pakistan including National College of Arts, Lahore and Rawalpindi campus, Beacon house National University, Punjab University, Indus Valley school of Art and Architecture, University of Sindh Jamshoro, University of Peshawar, University of Balochistan and University of Karachi were participating. Through this exhibition, they hoped to provide emerging artists a chance to enter into art market on a regional scale.

