'New Odyssey' exhibition concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :A 20-day long exhibition titled 'The New Odyssey' concluded on Thursday here at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) in which skilled and fresh art graduates of various universities and educational institutions actively presented their unique artworks.

Talking to APP, PNCA Director General Hassan Raza Saeed said various universities of Pakistan including National College of Arts, Lahore and Rawalpindi campus, Beacon house National University, Punjab University, Indus Valley school of Art and Architecture, University of Sindh Jamshoro, University of Peshawar, University of Balochistan and University of Karachi had participated in the exhibition.

The show consisted of 70 artists and 93 skilled arts graduates who presented interesting artworks for display at the exhibition.

The 'New Odyssey' was an art shown by the top graduating students from different art universities across Pakistan.

He said PNCA was committed to promote significant aspects of national culture that encouraged community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artists' own understanding of their work and encouraging a healthy and sustainable local arts industry.

The DG said that PNCA had provided an opportunity to fresh talented graduates to showcase their work at this platform.

The platform had not only broaden their vision about the art industry but also helped them gain their exposure towards the national art scene, he added.

The exhibition was conducted under complete Standard Operating Procedures (SOPS).