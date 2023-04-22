UrduPoint.com

New Omicron Subvariant XBB.1.16 Spreading In U.S.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2023 | 12:10 PM

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) --:A new Omicron subvariant is spreading in the United States, and has accounted for nearly 10 percent of new weekly COVID-19 cases reported across the country, according to data updated Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The subvariant XBB.1.16, referred to as "arcturus", has been added by the CDC to its variant tracker.

The percentage is expected to increase in the coming weeks, and it may become the next dominant coronavirus strain in the country, experts warned.

The highly transmissible Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 remains the dominant strain in the United States and accounted for about 73.6 percent of new COVID-19 cases this week, CDC data showed.

The World Health Organization is monitoring XBB.1.16, which is contributing to a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in India.

