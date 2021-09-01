UrduPoint.com

New Orleans Flood Defenses Hold, 16 Years After Katrina Failure

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 09:20 AM

New Orleans flood defenses hold, 16 years after Katrina failure

New Orleans, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :New Orleans, still scarred by the devastation wrought 16 years ago by Hurricane Katrina, held its breath as Ida bore down this week. But this time, the city's flood defenses prevailed.

In the wake of the 2005 storm that killed over 1,800 people and submerged whole swaths of New Orleans, the US government spent $14.5 billion on levees, pumps and other protections for the city and nearby suburbs.

"Ida came onshore with everything that was advertised: the surge, the rain, the wind," Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards told a briefing Monday.

"The good news, first, is all of our levee systems... performed magnificently," he added.

Located at the mouth of the Mississippi River and in an area below sea level, New Orleans is surrounded by water, with the giant, briny Lake Pontchartrain to the north and the Gulf of Mexico to the south.

Given the city's geography, as well as Ida's lashing 150-mile (240-kilometer) per hour winds, storm surge and heavy rains, the danger to New Orleans' 390,000 people was very real.

But no levee in the city was breached or overtopped. Edwards said that feat could be traced to 16 years ago.

Under the battering from Katrina's flood waters, more than 50 levees broke and 80 percent of the city was submerged, with water reaching 20 feet (six meters) in places. Billions of Dollars in damage was done.

The storm and the failed response that followed unleashed suffering that was captured in images of desperate people stranded on the roofs of their flooded homes in sweltering heat, violent looting and fetid evacuation sites.

Authorities from then-president George W.

Bush on down faced ferocious criticism, and since then New Orleans' flood-protections have been rebuilt and improved.

The system "performed as it was designed, that is, to keep water out of the city," said Rene Poche, spokesman for the Army Corps of Engineers in New Orleans, which was responsible for designing and building the levee system.

- 'You may be next' - After Katrina, a 130-mile ring of barriers was built to withstand a storm surge of up to 30 feet.

Huge gates now allow water to drain away to Lake Ponchartrain or the Gulf of Mexico, while preventing water from entering the city, said Poche.

The protection system also includes more than 70 pumps, which drain water in the event of street flooding.

"After Katrina... it was important that the system was structurally superior -- higher levees, higher wall and resilient," he added.

The levees in Louisiana's largest city had already passed an initial test during Hurricane Isaac in August 2012, which caused little damage.

But some neighboring cities weren't so lucky this week, as Ida roared ashore as a ferocious Category 4 storm.

In LaPlace, west of New Orleans, roads and homes were submerged under Ida's floodwaters.

Ida has since lost strength and is now continuing northeastward as a tropical depression.

"Hurricane Ida's lesson, therefore, is not that Louisiana's storm protections are good enough. Its lesson is that investments in infrastructure save lives," historian Andy Horowitz wrote in a New York Times guest essay.

"Demand that Congress take meaningful action, because Louisiana is not unique, and you may be next," he tweeted Tuesday.

Related Topics

Storm Army Governor Flood Water George W. Bush Orleans Superior New Orleans New York Mexico May August Congress Event All From Government Billion Rains Depression

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2021

2 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st September 2021

1 hour ago
 Federal decree on accountability of ministers, sen ..

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, senior officials underlines UAE&# ..

9 hours ago
 Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's ..

Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's Michel - New Delhi

9 hours ago
 Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's b ..

Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's beauty

9 hours ago
 Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Par ..

Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Part of Secret Plan With US - Rep ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.