UrduPoint.com

New Parliamentary Speaker Elected In Tunisia

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 01:30 PM

New parliamentary speaker elected in Tunisia

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Tunisia's new parliament on Monday elected Ibrahim Bouderbala as its speaker in the first plenary session, according to a statement on its Facebook page.

Bouderbala, the former president of the Tunisian Bar Association, garnered 83 votes in the second round while his competitor Abdessalem Dahmani got 67.

The 71-year-old parliamentary speaker will be assisted by Saoussen Mabrouk and Anouer Marzouki, two deputy speakers who were elected at the same session.

"From the decisive day in the history of Tunisia, we constitute a united and solid bloc, working hand in hand to take up the key and major challenge, namely the satisfaction of the aspirations of the Tunisian people," Bouderbala said after his election.

Tunisia held on Monday the first plenary session of its new parliament, which was elected in December and January in a vote with a turnout of 11 percent.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Vote Facebook Same Tunisia January December From

Recent Stories

PM accords in-principle approval to set price of c ..

PM accords in-principle approval to set price of cotton at Rs8500 per 40kg for t ..

44 minutes ago
 World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term dev ..

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term development: Martin Raiser

2 hours ago
 PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln ..

PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln deserving people of ICT

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre D ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre Days&#039;

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.