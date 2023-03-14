New parliamentary speaker elected in Tunisia

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Tunisia's new parliament on Monday elected Ibrahim Bouderbala as its speaker in the first plenary session, according to a statement on its Facebook page.

Bouderbala, the former president of the Tunisian Bar Association, garnered 83 votes in the second round while his competitor Abdessalem Dahmani got 67.

The 71-year-old parliamentary speaker will be assisted by Saoussen Mabrouk and Anouer Marzouki, two deputy speakers who were elected at the same session.

"From the decisive day in the history of Tunisia, we constitute a united and solid bloc, working hand in hand to take up the key and major challenge, namely the satisfaction of the aspirations of the Tunisian people," Bouderbala said after his election.

Tunisia held on Monday the first plenary session of its new parliament, which was elected in December and January in a vote with a turnout of 11 percent.