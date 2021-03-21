UrduPoint.com
New Pentagon Chief In Surprise Afghan Visit Weeks Before US Withdrawal

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 07:20 PM

New Pentagon chief in surprise Afghan visit weeks before US withdrawal

Aboard a US military aircraft, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin completed an unannounced visit to Afghanistan Sunday, the Pentagon said, just weeks before Washington is due to withdraw the last of its troops under a deal struck with the Taliban last year.

Austin held talks with President Ashraf Ghani less than a week after US President Joe Biden said it would be "tough" to meet a May 1 deadline for a complete troop withdrawal.

Pentagon officials ordered a news blackout on the visit until after Austin left.

