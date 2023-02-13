New plan to improve clean water access for Indigenous Australians

CANBERRA, Feb. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) --:The Australian government has announced a new national plan to address Indigenous disadvantage, describing previous attempts as an "enormous failure." Linda Burney, minister for Indigenous Australians, on Monday released the new plan to close the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people across areas including access to clean drinking water, housing, food and education.

The new plan comes with additional funding and was revealed on the 15th anniversary of former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd's historic national apology to the Stolen Generations.

The landmark 2008 speech acknowledged that successive governments had failed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and committed to improvement.

However, Burney on Monday conceded the promise had not been honored.