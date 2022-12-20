UrduPoint.com

New Plateau Airport Set To Open In Xinjiang

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2022 | 04:10 PM

New plateau airport set to open in Xinjiang

URUMQI, Dec. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :A new plateau airport will be inaugurated in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Friday, according to the Xinjiang branch company of China Southern Airlines Co., Ltd.

Located in the Tajik Autonomous County of Taxkorgan, the new airport will be the westernmost airport in China and the first plateau airport of the region.

The airport's passenger throughput and cargo volume will reach 160,000 and 400 tonnes annually, respectively.

