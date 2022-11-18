SHENYANG, Nov. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Northeast China's Liaoning Province has found a novel way to incentivize its residents to use public transport, sort their household rubbish, and plant trees by awarding them points to exchange for prizes.

Liaoning has recently launched a platform to encourage behavior that can reduce carbon emissions amid China's efforts to achieve its carbon peak and neutrality goals.

For example, a resident can gain two points during one-minute bike riding, and he or she can only earn a maximum of 160 points each day.

These points can be exchanged for commodities, services, and discount coupons on the platform, said Chen Yongmin, head of China Liaoning Emission Exchange which operates the platform, adding that more daily necessities such as towels and tableware will be among the choices.

The platform can help the government motivate the public to participate in the emissions reduction campaign, said Zhang Chenyu, deputy director of the ecology and environment bureau of Shenyang City, Liaoning.

China has announced that it will peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. Pressing ahead on a green development path, it has made every effort to live up to its promises.

In 2021, China's carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP dropped by 34.4 percent from 2012