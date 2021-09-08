UrduPoint.com

New Port Linking Guangdong, Macao Opens To Further Facilitate Cross-border Personnel Flow

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

MACAO, Sept. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) --:A new port linking the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) and the mainland's Guangdong Province opened on Wednesday, which is expected to further facilitate the cross-border flow of personnel between the two sides.

The new port, known as the Qingmao Checkpoint, is about 800 meters away from the Border Gate Checkpoint, one of the main existing ports between Macao and Guangdong.

The new facility will operate round the clock with simplified customs clearance procedures. There will be 50 automated channels inbound for passenger clearance services and 50 automated channels outbound, with two staffed counters to be operated in each direction.

Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao SAR, said at the opening ceremony that the new port is of great significance to Macao, adding that the SAR government will join hands with Guangdong to promote the efficient, convenient and orderly flow of personnel across the border.

Ma Xingrui, governor of Guangdong, said in his speech that Guangdong will make its utmost efforts to support the appropriate economic diversification of Macao and dee

