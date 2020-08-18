UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Port Linking Macao, Mainland Opened

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 11:00 AM

New port linking Macao, mainland opened

ZHUHAI/MACAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :A new port to facilitate travel between Macao and Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, was officially put into use Tuesday, a new step to boost development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Dubbed a "super passage," the main working area of the Hengqin port has a total floor area of 450,000 square meters, equivalent to 63 football fields. It has a designed daily capacity of 222,000 passengers, which can help ease the pressure of Gongbei Port and increase the daily capacity for passenger flow between Guangdong and Macao from 750,000 to 900,000.

Gongbei Port has long been the main passenger channel between Zhuhai and Macao. In 2019, a total of 145 million passengers crossed the port, ranking first in China for eight consecutive years.

However, the Gongbei Port has been running far beyond its designed capacity, thus resulting in a series of issues such as prolonged queuing time and slow customs clearance procedures.

Related Topics

Football China Zhuhai 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Gold prices go up by Rs 400 to Rs119,400 per tola

18 minutes ago

Second test concludes in draw after rain stops pla ..

29 minutes ago

PM to chair cabinet meeting today to discuss overa ..

38 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 18, 2020 in Pakistan

51 minutes ago

Army Chief meets Saudi Arabia’s top army leaders ..

1 hour ago

Ulema evolve consensus on SOPs regarding Muharram ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.