UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Powerful Quake Hits South Philippines

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 08:20 AM

New powerful quake hits South Philippines

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :A powerful quake struck in the southern Philippines on Thursday sending people fleeing from homes, schools and malls, with initial reports of damage to some buildings.

The 6.5 magnitude quake hit the island of Mindanao, the US Geological Survey said, in the same area where a strong tremor killed at least six people on Tuesday.

Frightened residents ran to safety as the strong shaking hit just as businesses and classes opened for the day.

"Everyone rushed outside," said Reuel Limbungan, mayor of the Tulunan town, which was once again near the epicentre. "It was as strong as the previous one." USGS initially said the quake had a magnitude of 6.8, and added there was no threat of a tsunami.

The Philippines suffers regular tremors as part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

This is the third quake to strike in the same area of Mindanao island, which makes up the southern third of the Philippines, since mid-October.

In the quake earlier this week, a teenage boy was crushed by a falling wall as he tried to escape his school in Magsaysay, the town spokesman told AFP.

Though other students were injured in a "stampede" to escape the building, they survived.

Rock and landslides unleashed by the violent shaking killed four others, while a collapsed wall crushed a man, authorities said.

At least 50 people were hurt by falling debris, including some seven pupils and teachers hurt escaping their collapsed elementary school.

The area was still suffering the effects of a 6.4-magnitude quake that hit less than two weeks ago, killing at least five people and damaging dozens of buildings.

Residents fled homes across the Mindanao region and a mall caught fire in the city of General Santos shortly after the quake struck on October 16.

Hundreds of people were still displaced two weeks after that quake when the new one struck earlier this week, forcing hundreds more from their homes.

One of the deadliest quakes to hit the Philippines recently was in April, when 16 people were killed as a building near the capital Manila collapsed and the secondary Clark airport was shut down due to damage to the passenger terminal.

High-rise structures in the capital swayed after the April quake, leaving some with large cracks in their walls.

Related Topics

Injured Tsunami Fire Man General Santos Manila Same Japan Philippines April October From Asia Airport

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler launches his latest books at SIBF 20 ..

8 hours ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates 38th edition of Sharj ..

8 hours ago

Al Olama attends Austrian Embassy reception

8 hours ago

Markets mark time ahead of expected US interest ra ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler tours SIBF 2019 cultural pavilions a ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah International Book Fair an international p ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.