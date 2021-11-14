UrduPoint.com

New Prison Riot In Ecuador Leaves 68 Dead

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 02:00 AM

New prison riot in Ecuador leaves 68 dead

Guayaquil, Ecuador, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Ferocious clashes have left 68 inmates dead in an Ecuador prison, police said Saturday, in the latest unrest at a Guayaquil jail that was the scene of a September riot which killed 119 prisoners.

"According to preliminary information, some 68 prisoners were killed and another 25 were wounded," the Ecuador Prosecutor's Office wrote on Twitter.

The riot began around 7:00 pm Friday (0000 GMT) when prisoners tried to enter a section of the jail, firing gunshots and using explosives, and police moved in to contain the unrest.

"These events are the result of a territorial dispute between criminal gangs inside the penitentiary," Police commander General Tannya Varela said.

Varela had earlier told reporters that 58 people were killed.

An intervention by police to try and reestablish order "saved lives," added Pablo Arosemena, governor of the province of Guayas, whose capital city is Guayaquil.

Arosemena condemned "the level of savagery, the level of inhumanity" on the part of the inmates who took part in the attack.

Police officers in riot gear were seen climbing up the blood-stained prison walls, while a body of an inmate in an orange prison jumpsuit lay on the roof of the jail encircled by barbed wire.

Meanwhile, scores of people gathered outside the prison gates, weeping and trying to learn the fate of their relatives inside.

Images posted on social networks, whose authenticity has not been confirmed by the authorities, showed a pile of listless bodies in a night-time prison courtyard being consumed by flames while inmates standing nearby beat the bodies with sticks.

More than 300 prisoners have been killed this year in Ecuador's criminal detention system, where thousands of inmates tied to drug gangs square off in violent clashes that often turn into riots.

September's unrest was one of the worst prison massacres in Latin American history, and the latest deadly violence in Guayaquil only reaffirmed the broken state of Ecuador's jails.

Rival narcotics gangs have been waging a bloody feud in the Guayas 1 Prison, a facility that was designed for 5,300 inmates, but houses 8,500 -- 60 percent more than capacity.

But even after a crackdown in the wake of the September 28 tragedy that killed 119, the unrest has persisted, with at least 15 more inmates dying prior to Friday's deadly burst of violence.

Two weeks after the September disaster the country's president, Guillermo Lasso, declared a 60-day state of emergency in a bid to tame Ecuador's surging drug-related unrest.

He also named a new defense minister in part to address the massive prisons crisis.

Violence has spiked dramatically in recent months in Ecuador, whose economy is ailing. Between January and October this year, the country registered almost 1,900 homicides, compared to about 1,400 in all of 2020, according to the government.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Attack Riots Police Governor Jail Twitter Orange Tame Guayaquil Ecuador Turkish Lira January September October Criminals 2020 All Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development ..

UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development of sports

1 hour ago
 Finland win keeps pressure on world champions Fran ..

Finland win keeps pressure on world champions France

1 hour ago
 Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of ..

Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of tourism, conservation of archa ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits pavilions of Jordan, Si ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits pavilions of Jordan, Singapore at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Serbian President Hopes to Reach Agreement on Gas ..

Serbian President Hopes to Reach Agreement on Gas Prices During Meeting With Put ..

2 hours ago
 Death toll from Sudan anti-coup rallies rises to 5 ..

Death toll from Sudan anti-coup rallies rises to 5: medics

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.