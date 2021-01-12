UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Process More Efficiently Recycles Excess CO2 Into Fuel

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

New process more efficiently recycles excess CO2 into fuel

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :A study of the University of Illinois (UI) introduces an electrochemical reaction, enhanced by polymers, to improve CO2-to-ethylene conversion efficiency over previous attempts.

In the study, the researchers combined the copper ions and polymers into a solution, then apply that solution to an electrode, en-training the polymer into the copper.

They found that the new polymer-entrained electrodes were less likely to break down and produced more stable chemical intermediates, resulting in more efficient ethylene production.

"We were able to convert CO2 to ethylene at a rate of up to 87 percent, depending on the electrolyte used," said UI graduate student Xinyi Chen. "That is up from previous reports of conversion rates of about 80 percent using other types of electrodes.

" "With the development of economic sources of electricity, combined with the increased interest in CO2-reduction technology, we see great potential for commercialization of this process," said UI chemistry professor Andrew Gewirth.

Allowing CO2 gas to flow through a reaction chamber fitted with copper electrodes and an electrolyte solution is the most common method researchers use to convert CO2 to useful carbon-containing chemicals. Previous studies have used other metals and molecular coatings on the electrode to help direct the CO2-reduction reactions.

However, these coatings are not stable, often break down during the reaction process and fall away from the electrodes.The study, posted on UI's website on Tuesday, has been published in the journal Natural Catalysis.

Related Topics

Technology Electricity Student Xinyi Chamber Gas From

Recent Stories

Efforts to bring COVID-19 to Pakistan are underway ..

1 minute ago

UAE residents promote ‘#TogetherWeRecover’ has ..

21 minutes ago

PM directs IPC to start preparations for 14th Sout ..

30 minutes ago

Tennis: Abu Dhabi WTA results

1 minute ago

Gold prices increase Rs100 to Rs113,300 per tola

1 minute ago

Action ordered against pharmacies operating withou ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.