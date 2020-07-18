'New Proposals' To Break EU Recovery Summit Deadlock
Sat 18th July 2020 | 12:40 PM
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :European leaders will be presented with new ideas on Saturday to break the deadlock in their summit on a huge post-coronavirus economic recovery plan, EU diplomats and officials said Saturday.
Friday's first day of talks ended after the Netherlands insisted member states retain the final say on EU funding for national recovery plans and Austria challenged the size of the package.