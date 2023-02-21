UrduPoint.com

New Quake Hits Turkiye And Syria, Killing Six

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 09:10 PM

New quake hits Turkiye and Syria, killing six

Antakya, Turkey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :A 6.4-magnitude earthquake has rocked Turkiye's southern province of Hatay and northern Syria, killing six people and sparking fresh panic after a massive February 6 tremor left over 45,000 dead in both countries.

The quake hit the Turkish town of Defne on Monday at 8:04 pm (1704 GMT) and was strongly felt by AFP teams in the nearby city of Antakya. It was also felt in Lebanon and Cyprus.

More than 300 people were injured in Turkiye and at least 150 were hurt in northwestern Syria.

The overall death toll from the earthquakes is now 42,310 in Turkiye and 3,688 in Syria, according to authorities.

Turkiye's disaster management agency said on Twitter that a 5.8-magnitude quake followed three minutes later, with its epicentre in the Samandag district of Hatay province.

The agency recorded two more tremors with magnitudes of 5.2 around 20 minutes after the first on Monday.

"The road moved like waves. The building moved back and forth, the cars moved left to right. It knocked me off my feet," said Mehmet Irmak, who works at a notary's office in Antakya.

"Hatay is no longer a safe place. We could hear a lot of buildings collapsing," said Irmak, who had been sleeping in his car for two weeks after the first quake.

