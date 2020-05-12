New racing security measures to follow Hubert F2 death

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Fresh security measures are being considered after a study into 28 serious and fatal accidents on circuits during 2019, motorsport's governing body said on Monday.

In one of the incidents studied promising 22-year-old French racing driver Anthoine Hubert lost his life during a Formula 2 race at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

"The findings of these investigations will lead to improved safety in the next generation of cars designed for circuit racing and new innovations in circuit infrastructure," the FIA statement said.

One proposal to warn drivers of accidents on the track was to use the rain light on the back of the car.

"The rain light or any other light mounted to the rear of the car could be used to display the track status i.e. acting as a 'yellow flag repeater' directly located in the line of sight of following drivers," it said.

"Additionally, the rear mounted light could possibly be used to indicate to a following driver when the car significantly slows as a result of encountering a yellow flag zone."Hubert died last August following a high-speed collision that occurred after a crash ahead of him spread debris across the track. The FIA also suggested measures to reduce debris.