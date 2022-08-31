UrduPoint.com

New Rare Butterfly Artificial Breeding Success In East China Nature Reserve

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 01:20 PM

New rare butterfly artificial breeding success in east China nature reserve

NANCHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Chinese researchers have successfully bred two Golden Kaiser-hind butterflies, a male and a female. The species is considered the world's rarest. The breeding of the female one was the first such instance in China.

The Teinopalpus aureus breeding and research base in Jiangxi Jinggangshan National Nature Reserve, in east China's Jiangxi Province, said the two butterflies were bred earlier this month.

Commonly known as Golden Kaiser-hind, Teinopalpus aureus is the most endangered among the world's eight most precious butterfly species and is on China's first-class animal protection list.

He Guiqiang, an expert with the breeding base, said that only two female Golden Kaiser-hind butterflies had been found in the wild since the discovery of the species in 2007. The scarcity of females, resulting in low reproductive capacity, is related to the small wild population of this butterfly species.

He said the breeding base achieved the first artificial breeding of Golden Kaiser-hind butterflies in 2020, and released the two males in the reserve.

Related Topics

World China Male 2020 Gold

Recent Stories

To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspirac ..

To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspiracy against the country.Khawaja ..

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors co ..

Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors confirmed

19 minutes ago
 United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Hum ..

United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Humanitarian Assistance for Flood ..

24 minutes ago
 realme's Ultimate 828 Fan Fest Celebration Culmina ..

Realme's Ultimate 828 Fan Fest Celebration Culminates in a Beachside Music Party ..

28 minutes ago
 UN Chief to travel to Pakistan next week for solid ..

UN Chief to travel to Pakistan next week for solidarity visit

1 hour ago
 PM to visit flood-affected KP districts today

PM to visit flood-affected KP districts today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.