New regulator would 'safeguard' English football, says minister

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Ministers on Thursday published plans to create an independent football regulator to oversee the financial sustainability of the men's game in England, with powers to prevent clubs from joining breakaway leagues.

The regulator would licence clubs, requiring them to demonstrate sound financial business models, run robust owners' and directors' tests and give fans a greater say in the running of clubs.

It would also have the power to block clubs joining breakaway leagues, appearing to prevent a repeat of any attempt to form a Super League such as the one that proved so unpopular with supporters in 2021.

Sports Minister Stuart Andrew told lawmakers in the House of Commons that "fundamental reform" was needed to protect English football.

"Our white paper sets out how we will deliver reform by taking proportionate action that maintains the Premier League's position as the strongest league in the world, and safeguard clubs across the entire football pyramid," he said.