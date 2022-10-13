New research identifies global soil conversation hotspots to protect ecosystem

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :An international research team identified global hotspots that should be the highest priority for soil nature conservation planning, to minimize adverse impacts on the ecosystems.

The study, published in Nature on Wednesday, indicated that the ecological value of soil is often overlooked in policy decision-making and nature conservation planning, as current conservation policies always focus on plants and animals.

According to co-author and distinguished Professor Brajesh Singh from Western Sydney University's Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, soil's profound impact such as the vital role in the creation of food for human consumption is often overlooked.

To better conserve soil ecological values, it is vital to know where their protection is needed most.

To find out the hotspots, the study surveyed over 10,000 observations of biodiversity and indicators of ecosystem services within 615 soil samples from all continents, assessing three soil ecological factors, including local species richness, biodiversity uniqueness and ecosystem services, such as water regulation and carbon storage.