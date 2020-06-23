UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Rocket Attack In Baghdad, 6th In Two Weeks

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 09:30 AM

New rocket attack in Baghdad, 6th in two weeks

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :A rocket slammed into the Baghdad airport the other day, the Iraqi military said, landing near a complex where US soldiers and diplomats are housed.

The airport has been shut to commercial flights since mid-March in an effort to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 20,000 in Iraq and cost over 1,100 lives.

"The rocket did not cause casualties or material damage," the Iraqi military's statement said.

The attack was not claimed, but Washington has blamed a host of similar incidents on Iran-backed fighters in Iraq.

Since October, nearly three dozen attacks have targeted American interests in Iraq, including a range of military bases, the US embassy in Baghdad and US oil companies.

Some of them have been claimed by mysterious factions that the US believes to be fronts for pro-Tehran armed groups.

The pace of attacks slowed significantly starting in March but picked back up over the last two weeks, coinciding with the launch of strategic talks between Washington and Baghdad.

A total of six rocket attacks since June 8 have targeted the US embassy, the Baghdad airport and a base further north where American and other foreign troops are based.

As part of the new strategic dialogue, Washington has already pledged to continue reducing in-country troop levels, which numbered about 5,200 last year.

But it has demanded Iraq take robust action against those behind the rockets.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi recently gathered his national security council to discuss the attacks, pledging to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Iraqi security forces regularly recover the rudimentary launchers from which the projectiles are fired but have yet to apprehend the perpetrators themselves.

Related Topics

Attack Washington Iraq Oil Baghdad March June October From Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 minutes ago

Coalition welcomes Government of Yemen and the Sou ..

8 hours ago

Gargash, Bogdanov discuss latest regional developm ..

9 hours ago

Palestinians rally against Trump Mideast plan

8 hours ago

Three players of England bound Pak cricket squad t ..

8 hours ago

Virus cases top nine million as WHO says pandemic ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.