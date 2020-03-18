UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Rockets Hit Near Baghdad's Green Zone: Security Source

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

New rockets hit near Baghdad's Green Zone: security source

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :A pair of rockets hit a residential district near the Iraqi capital's high-security Green Zone late Tuesday, a security source told AFP, in the second such attack of the day.

The projectiles hit an apartment building and wounded three people there, the source said.

No diplomatic missions in the Green Zone were affected, diplomatic sources said.

Just before dawn Tuesday, rockets hit a military base at Besmaya, where US-led coalition troops and NATO forces are deployed alongside Iraqi troops.

Related Topics

Attack NATO

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks go green in celebratio ..

1 hour ago

Bulgaria locks down largest ski resort over virus

2 hours ago

EU leaders mull shutting Europe border

2 hours ago

Brent Crude Futures Fall Below $29 Per Barrel for ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan, China sign two MOUs, four letters of exc ..

2 hours ago

African Nations Championship in Cameroon postponed ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.