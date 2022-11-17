New Russian strikes hit cities across Ukraine: officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Fresh Russian strikes hit cities across Ukraine on Thursday, officials said, the latest in a series of attacks that have crippled Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

"Two cruise missiles were shot down over Kyiv.

Information about any casualties and damage is being clarified," Kyiv regional officials announced.

Officials in the central city of Dnipro and the Black Sea hub of Odessa also reported Russian strikes.

"They are shelling our gas production and our enterprises in Dnipro," Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said at an economic forum in Kyiv, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.