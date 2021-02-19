New sea rout for fertilizer export to link north China, Mexico

SHIJIAZHUANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Huangye Port in north China's Hebei Province will open a new sea route to Mexico to facilitate the export of fertilizers.

A cargo ship is currently loading fertilizers at the port and is expected to set sail in two days. The vessel will arrive at the Port of Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico, in about 15 days.

The new route, with an estimated annual export volume of 4 million tonnes of chemical fertilizer, is the second such route Huangye Port has opened following the one to India unveiled in November last year.

Northern China, where the port is located, is a major fertilizer manufacturing base with an annual urea production capacity of over 8 million tonnes.

The new sea route will significantly raise delivery efficiency and cut the logistics costs involved in fertilizer export, helping more Chinese companies explore new overseas markets, said Liu Zhenyi, chairman of Cangzhou Bohai New Area Land Bridge International Logistics Co., Ltd.