New series Funkar Humarey launched at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) launched a new series titled 'Funkar Humaray' at Alhamra here on Tuesday.

In the first programme, famous classical singer Hamid Ali Khan was chief guest.

On the occasion, LAC Executive Director Ejaz Ahmad Minhas said that Alhamra's new series "Funkar Hamarey" was latest endeavor, for which "We are very hopeful of the success".

He said: "No difficulty can stop you, if you have good intentions, adding "we will continue to move forward with the same spirit".

With this programme, Alhamra would give its audience a chance to hear and know their favorite legends, he added.

Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that due to COVID 19, Alhamra provided quality entertainment very safely by adopting Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He further said the institution had always played an essential role in the service of art and artist.

The outstanding performance of Ustad Hamid Ali Khan in the first programme captivated the hearts of viewers and listeners.

In this programme, LAC will invite artists from the fine arts; besides, Alhamra would paytribute to artists who rendered immense services to the country and nation.