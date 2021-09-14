UrduPoint.com

New Series Funkar Humarey Launched At Alhamra

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

New series Funkar Humarey launched at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) launched a new series titled 'Funkar Humaray' at Alhamra here on Tuesday.

In the first programme, famous classical singer Hamid Ali Khan was chief guest.

On the occasion, LAC Executive Director Ejaz Ahmad Minhas said that Alhamra's new series "Funkar Hamarey" was latest endeavor, for which "We are very hopeful of the success".

He said: "No difficulty can stop you, if you have good intentions, adding "we will continue to move forward with the same spirit".

With this programme, Alhamra would give its audience a chance to hear and know their favorite legends, he added.

Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that due to COVID 19, Alhamra provided quality entertainment very safely by adopting Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He further said the institution had always played an essential role in the service of art and artist.

The outstanding performance of Ustad Hamid Ali Khan in the first programme captivated the hearts of viewers and listeners.

In this programme, LAC will invite artists from the fine arts; besides, Alhamra would paytribute to artists who rendered immense services to the country and nation.

Related Topics

Lahore Fine Same Hamid Ali Khan From

Recent Stories

Federal Tax Authority encourages registrants to be ..

Federal Tax Authority encourages registrants to benefit from administrative pena ..

28 minutes ago
 Date palm agriculture in UAE significantly develop ..

Date palm agriculture in UAE significantly developed in recent years: ADAFSA

28 minutes ago
 Ajman Tourism organises fifth edition of &#039;Run ..

Ajman Tourism organises fifth edition of &#039;Run Ajman&#039;

28 minutes ago
 The highest Online Pre-ordered Reno Phone to Date ..

The highest Online Pre-ordered Reno Phone to Date - OPPO Reno6 Goes on Sale Nati ..

39 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund announces winners of Venturist Entrep ..

Khalifa Fund announces winners of Venturist Entrepreneurship Summer Camp 2021

43 minutes ago
 Iconic 1992 World Cup jersey up for grabs

Iconic 1992 World Cup jersey up for grabs

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.