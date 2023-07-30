Open Menu

New Shipping Route Links Tianjin With South America

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2023 | 12:10 PM

New shipping route links Tianjin with South America

TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :A container ship anchored at Tianjin Port on Saturday afternoon, marking the opening of a new direct shipping route between the pivotal north China port and South America.

Nine 35,000-tonne container vessels operated by Wan Hai Lines will serve the route, passing major ports of call in several countries, including Mexico, Panama, Columbia and Ecuador, according to company representative Marc Shia.

He said the new route will cut transportation times by a third. "Commodities, particularly frozen seafood, fruit and vegetables from South America, will be transported to Tianjin in 25 days.

"Consumers in north China will benefit from the new route, especially those living close to Tianjin in Beijing and Hebei Province.

To facilitate the launch of the new route, Tianjin port authorities have worked with local maritime, border inspection and customs administrations to improve efficiency in coordination, logistics and customs clearance procedures, according to sources with Tianjin Port Group.

