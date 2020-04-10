UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Single-day Record For NY Virus Deaths But Hospitalizations Fall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 02:10 AM

New single-day record for NY virus deaths but hospitalizations fall

New York, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :America's coronavirus epicenter of New York recorded a new single-day high of 799 COVID-19 deaths Thursday but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the rate of hospitalizations continued to fall.

Cuomo said 799 people died in the last 24 hours, outdoing the previous high of 779 announced on Wednesday, but added that the curve was flattening because of social confinement measures.

"We had a 200-net increase in hospitalizations, which you can see is the lowest number we've had since this nightmare started," Cuomo told reporters, adding that intensive care admissions were also at the lowest yet.

COVID-19 has killed more than 16,100 people in the United States, and the number of confirmed cases has grown to more than 450,000, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

New York is bearing the brunt of the United States' deadly coronavirus pandemic, accounting for around half the number of deaths across the country.

On Monday, Cuomo extended the state-wide shutdown of schools and non-essential businesses until April 29 to help stop the rate of infections increasing again.

"We are flattening the curve by what we are doing," he said Thursday, adding, "We have to keep the curve flat." Cuomo warned that there could be a second wave of infections and said it was too early to say when the city might be reopened again.

"I'm not going to say to anyone 'this is where I think we'll be in three weeks or four weeks or five weeks.' I have no idea," Cuomo admitted as he reported good news on the state's hospital capacity.

Temporary field hospitals were established at a convention center, in Central Park, on a military ship and at the home of the US Open tennis, to deal with an influx of patients.

Cuomo said New York state now had 90,000 hospitals beds, up from 53,000, and just 18,000 residents currently hospitalized.

On Thursday, a spokeswoman for Manhattan's vast Cathedral of St. John the Divine, the largest Gothic cathedral in the world, told AFP it would no longer be turned into a temporary hospital.

Related Topics

Tennis World Governor Died York Manhattan New York United States April Church From US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health conducts over 40,000 COVID-19 t ..

1 minute ago

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Costa Rican President discuss r ..

2 hours ago

European Countries Need Joint Efforts to Revive Ec ..

2 hours ago

UAE exceeds average growth in medical research in ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Finance concludes its participation in ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.