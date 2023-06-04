UrduPoint.com

New Spider-Verse Film Leads China's Box Office Chart

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2023 | 07:00 PM

New Spider-Verse film leads China's box office chart

BEIJING, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :American animation "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office on Saturday, China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The movie ended its second day of screening with earnings of about 51.82 million Yuan (around 7.3 million U.S. Dollars).

Sequel to 2018's Oscar-winning "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," it tells a story about Spider-People converging across the multiverse to join forces to face off with a powerful villain.

"Fast X," the latest installment in the Fast and Furious action franchise, came in second and pocketed over 22.95 million yuan on Saturday.

A restored version of "Castle in the Sky," a classic animated film directed by Japanese animation guru Hayao Miyazaki, came in third with a daily box office of about 19.94 million yuan.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Miyazaki Lead 2018 Million

