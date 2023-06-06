(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) --:American animation "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office on Monday, data from China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The movie ended the day with earnings of about 15.29 million Yuan (around 2.15 million U.S. Dollars).

Sequel to 2018's Oscar-winning "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," it tells a story about Spider-People converging across the multiverse to join forces to face off with a powerful villain.

"Fast X," the latest installment in the Fast and Furious action franchise, came in second and pocketed about 7.78 million yuan on Monday.

It was followed by domestic road comedy "Godspeed," which raked in about 4.80 million yuan Monday. The film tells the bittersweet story of a family of four accidentally embarking on a truck journey full of laughter and tears