New standing order to be prepared to improve professionalism of volunteers: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Wednesday said a new standing order should be prepared as per rules to improve professionalism of national police volunteers in which recruitment, uniform, rank and daily allowance and salary should be included.

He said that electronic attendance of volunteers should be formulated during preparation of standing order so that new recruitment of volunteers could be completed, he added.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on professional matters of police national volunteers at the Central Police Office here.

The IGP said record of national police volunteers serving in all the districts of the province should be integrated with the Central Human Resource Management Information System of Punjab police while it should be ensured that volunteers were being paid salary/ daily allowance through banks, he maintained.

Inam Ghani said that the police national volunteers across the province should perform their duties only in uniform as per the approved design, adding that the circle officers should check working of volunteers.

He said police national volunteers should also be used for traffic control on busy highways and places while the police should also utilize volunteers effectively for implementation on corona SOPs and smart lockdown.

During the meeting, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan briefed the IG about the total number of police national volunteers and other professional mattersincluding duties.

Additional IG Establishment, Welfare and Finance Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Logistics Ali Amir Malik, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan and other officers were also present.