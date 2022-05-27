UrduPoint.com

New 'Star Wars' Series With Jude Law In Works As Disney Targets Streaming

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2022 | 10:20 AM

New 'Star Wars' series with Jude Law in works as Disney targets streaming

Anaheim, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Disney announced a new live-action "Star Wars" series featuring Jude Law at a major fan convention Thursday -- but any mention of upcoming films in the beloved sci-fi franchise was conspicuously absent, as the company focuses on its streaming service.

Harrison Ford and Ewan McGregor were among the stars who appeared on stage before a raucous and outlandishly dressed crowd in Anaheim, California for "Star Wars Celebration," a four-day gathering held every few years, usually tied to new movies.

But television shows dominated the opening presentation, which featured unseen footage from "Andor" and the third season of "The Mandalorian" -- plus the surprise announcement of a world premiere for McGregor's "Obi-Wan Kenobi.

" Fans in attendance will be the first to watch two episodes from the series, the day before it launches on Disney+.

McGregor and Hayden Christensen, who both reprise their roles from the "Star Wars" prequel film trilogy for the series about the iconic Jedi master and his apprentice-turned-nemesis Darth Vader, both appeared at the event.

As for Law, he will appear in the previously unconfirmed series "Skeleton Crew," created by "Spider-Man: No Way Home" director Jon Watts, it was announced.

"It's the story about a group of kids -- about 10 years old -- from a tiny little planet, who accidentally get lost in the 'Star Wars' galaxy," said Watts.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Company Ewan McGregor Event TV From Ford

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2022

56 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th May 2022

1 hour ago
 Moscow Appreciates Objective Stance of Arab Countr ..

Moscow Appreciates Objective Stance of Arab Countries on Ukraine - Lavrov

9 hours ago
 CPO reviews crime situation

CPO reviews crime situation

9 hours ago
 PML-N govt to complete constitutional tenure at an ..

PML-N govt to complete constitutional tenure at any cost: Ahsan Iqbal

9 hours ago
 WHO Registers 200 Monkeypox Cases, Suspects Anothe ..

WHO Registers 200 Monkeypox Cases, Suspects Another 100 in More Than 20 Countrie ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.