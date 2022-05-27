New 'Star Wars' series with Jude Law in works as Disney targets streaming

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Anaheim, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Disney announced a new live-action "Star Wars" series featuring Jude Law at a major fan convention Thursday -- but any mention of upcoming films in the beloved sci-fi franchise was conspicuously absent, as the company focuses on its streaming service.

Harrison Ford and Ewan McGregor were among the stars who appeared on stage before a raucous and outlandishly dressed crowd in Anaheim, California for "Star Wars Celebration," a four-day gathering held every few years, usually tied to new movies.

But television shows dominated the opening presentation, which featured unseen footage from "Andor" and the third season of "The Mandalorian" -- plus the surprise announcement of a world premiere for McGregor's "Obi-Wan Kenobi.

" Fans in attendance will be the first to watch two episodes from the series, the day before it launches on Disney+.

McGregor and Hayden Christensen, who both reprise their roles from the "Star Wars" prequel film trilogy for the series about the iconic Jedi master and his apprentice-turned-nemesis Darth Vader, both appeared at the event.

As for Law, he will appear in the previously unconfirmed series "Skeleton Crew," created by "Spider-Man: No Way Home" director Jon Watts, it was announced.

"It's the story about a group of kids -- about 10 years old -- from a tiny little planet, who accidentally get lost in the 'Star Wars' galaxy," said Watts.