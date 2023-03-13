New storm hits California with heavy rainfall, flood warnings

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) --:A new storm is hitting much of western U.S. state California on Friday, bringing significant rainfall amid flood warnings.

The winter storm will produce copious amounts of heavy snow to the high terrain of northern and central California and significant rainfall and flood threats across much of the state, as well as into far western Nevada, according to forecast by the U.S.

National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS warned of possible "significant road/urban and small stream flooding."Rainfall totals are adding up to about 10 inches in several counties in Southern California, which are put under flush flood warnings, according to NWS Los Angeles.

The atmospheric river is easily visible on satellite, extending out just south of Hawaii. Rain will increase as the main moisture plume moves south into Southern California, according to the forecast.