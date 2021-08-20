New strike to hit German passenger rail from Monday

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :A second round of strikes will hamper German passenger rail from Monday and freight services beginning Saturday, the German train drivers' union said.

"The management of Deutsche Bahn is trying to sit this one out," head of the GDL union Claus Weselsky said at a press conference on Friday, referring to the German rail operator. "We see ourselves forced to encourage leadership to abandon this attitude."