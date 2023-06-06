New study reveals exercise could lower risk of type 2 diabetes

SYDNEY, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) --:A new study led by the University of Sydney has revealed that undertaking regular physical activity could lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, even if someone has a genetic risk of developing the disease.

According to the research published in the British Journal of sports Medicine on Monday, those who undertake more than an hour of "moderate to vigorous" level of physical activity per day are at 74 percent lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, when compared with those who undertake less than five minutes of physical activity per day.

Researchers also found that participants, who undertook greater levels of physical activity but were in a higher risk category for type 2 diabetes, were at a lower risk of being diagnosed with the medical condition, in comparison to those were least active and in a lower risk category.