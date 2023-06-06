UrduPoint.com

New Study Reveals Exercise Could Lower Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 02:10 PM

New study reveals exercise could lower risk of type 2 diabetes

SYDNEY, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) --:A new study led by the University of Sydney has revealed that undertaking regular physical activity could lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, even if someone has a genetic risk of developing the disease.

According to the research published in the British Journal of sports Medicine on Monday, those who undertake more than an hour of "moderate to vigorous" level of physical activity per day are at 74 percent lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, when compared with those who undertake less than five minutes of physical activity per day.

Researchers also found that participants, who undertook greater levels of physical activity but were in a higher risk category for type 2 diabetes, were at a lower risk of being diagnosed with the medical condition, in comparison to those were least active and in a lower risk category.

Related Topics

Sports Sydney

Recent Stories

 Amna Ilyas says she never rejected item song off ..

 Amna Ilyas says she never rejected item song offers

54 minutes ago
 LHC grants interim bail to PTi chief in Zile Shah ..

LHC grants interim bail to PTi chief in Zile Shah murder case

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Rashid slams coalition govt's borrowing spr ..

Sheikh Rashid slams coalition govt's borrowing spree, economic Instability

2 hours ago
 Gargash meets Cypriot Foreign Minister

Gargash meets Cypriot Foreign Minister

2 hours ago
 UAE, Vietnam eye stronger trade and investment tie ..

UAE, Vietnam eye stronger trade and investment ties

2 hours ago
 Young Pakistani entrepreneurs rebranding Pak-US re ..

Young Pakistani entrepreneurs rebranding Pak-US relations: Masood Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.