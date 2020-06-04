New suspect identified in Madeleine McCann disappearance: German police

Berlin, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :German police said Wednesday they have identified a new suspect in the mysterious disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann in 2007.

"In connection with the disappearance of the then three-year-old British girl Madeleine Beth McCann..., the Braunschweig public prosecutor's office is investigating a 43-year-old German citizen on suspicion of murder," said Federal police in a statement.