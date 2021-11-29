UrduPoint.com

New Technology Development Center Of FAW-Volkswagen Inaugurated

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

New technology development center of FAW-Volkswagen inaugurated

CHANGCHUN, Nov. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The new technology development center of the FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Co., Ltd. was inaugurated on Monday in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province.

With a floor area of more than 70,000 square meters, the New Development Center (NDC) of FAW-Volkswagen aims to strengthen the innovation and R&D capacity of FAW-Volkswagen and help accelerate the company's pace of electrical and digital transformation, according to the company.

The NDC project with a total investment exceeding 1 billion Yuan (about 155 million U.

S. Dollars) consists of test centers of vehicle energy consumption and emission, driving systems, vehicle body components, vehicle safety-crash, and intelligent lighting system, as well as a workshop for the trial production and testing of new energy vehicles.

FAW-Volkswagen is a passenger car joint venture between China FAW Group Co., Ltd., and Volkswagen AG. Established in 1991, the company has five production bases in China. Its sales have exceeded 20 million units since its establishment.

Related Topics

Technology China Company Vehicles Vehicle Car Jilin Changchun Volkswagen Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

9,518 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

9,518 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

26 minutes ago
 64 new corona cases reported in Punjab

64 new corona cases reported in Punjab

12 minutes ago
 Sixteen Star FC qualifies for semi-final

Sixteen Star FC qualifies for semi-final

12 minutes ago
 Cotton futures close lower

Cotton futures close lower

12 minutes ago
 Paigham-e-Sufia conference held

Paigham-e-Sufia conference held

12 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundatio ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.