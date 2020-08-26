New Tory leader says ready for Canada snap election

(@FahadShabbir)

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :New conservative leader Erin O'Toole on Tuesday cast himself as a scrappy everyman who will promote diversity within the party, revive Canada's beleaguered oil industry and push back against a "predatory" China.

But the 47-year-old former air force navigator was coy about whether or not he would seek to topple Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals and force elections at the next opportunity in September.

"I think (Canadians) are tired of a directionless, divisive and ethically challenged Liberal government," O'Toole said at his first news conference since being elected leader of Canada's main opposition party.

The MP, veterans minister in the last Tory administration, said he would continue to work with Trudeau's minority government to deliver pandemic aid, but added that he was ready to fight a general election, if pushed.

"I will always put the interests of Canadians first and will collaborate when I can," he said, adding that "if Mr. Trudeau thinks he can play some games with a new leader and force an election we will be ready." Trudeau last week suspended parliament until the end of September and said that on its return he would seek support for massive social and environmental spending to pull Canada out of an economic slump.

Critics suggested the prime minister was effectively daring opposition parties to trigger snap elections in the middle of an economic crisis, while shutting down investigations into the awarding of a major government contract to a charity that paid members of Trudeau's family.

In order to topple the Liberals, the Tories would need the backing of at least two other parties.

O'Toole said a Tory government would ensure stronger oil exports are part of Canada's economic recovery, and would "not spend our time chasing trade deals with predatory countries like Communist China." To defeat Trudeau, however, he must first bring together progressive and social conservatives within his own party.

"Our conservative team is a strong, smart, diverse group that reflects Canada, but Canadians haven't always seen themselves in our party. I'm going to change that," O'Toole said.

"Whether you're black, white, brown, or from any race or creed, whether you're LGBT or straight... whether you worship on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays or not at all, you are an important part of Canada, and you have a home in the Conservative Party of Canada," he said.