UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New UN Meeting On Belarus On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 10:30 AM

New UN meeting on Belarus on Friday

United Nations, United States, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The UN Security Council is to hold an informal meeting on Friday on the situation in Belarus, this time in public and with the participation of the country's opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, diplomats said.

The videoconference session will focus on human rights in Belarus after the expulsion over the weekend of some foreign media and the refusal to grant accreditation to others, a diplomatic source said.

As with a previous discussion, held behind closed doors on August 18, the new meeting is being organized at the request of Estonia, currently a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

It will be informal and its format allows members of the Security Council not to take part.

Several members such as China and Russia view the events in Belarus as an internal matter for the country and argue that they do not pose a threat to the international order and therefore should not be addressed by the UN Security Council.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters have rallied on the streets to demand the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko, whom they accuse of stealing the August 9 election.

prh/dax/jh/bfm

Related Topics

Election United Nations Russia China Estonia Belarus August Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 1, 2020 in Pakistan

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE will continue to embrace, unswervingly support ..

8 hours ago

BREAKING: &#039;Accord courageous step towards mor ..

10 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives joint US-Israeli delega ..

10 hours ago

CBUAE injects AED15.86 bn in June as certificates ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.