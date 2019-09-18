New UNGA president calls for boosting efforts to combat poverty, climate change, as he opens 74th session

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Opening the UN General Assembly's seventy-fourth session Tuesday afternoon, newly elected President Tijjani Muhammad Bande, a senior Nigerian diplomat, underlined the 193-member body's central role in eradicating poverty, combating climate change and empowering vulnerable people around the globe.

"We must never forget that the world looks up to the United Nations" as a vehicle for the realization of peace and security, development and human rights, Muhammad Bande said, while outlining his priorities for the session.

He succeeded Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, an Ecuadorian politician and diplomat, who completed her one-year term on Sept. 16.

The Assembly's high-level debate will open on Tuesday Sept 24, in which world leaders from around the world, including Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, will participate.

Advocating for effective conflict mediation efforts and the early settlement of disputes, Muhammad Bande pledged to strive to address the drivers of conflict, including poverty, in his work. He urged member states to share their experiences on such issues as education, health care and climate change, as well as the ways that social security systems can help the world's most vulnerable people escape the "debilitating web of poverty".

Noting that no country can develop past its educational capacity, he called on member states to ensure access to free, high quality Primary and secondary education. Meanwhile, climate change remains another key development challenge, and its causes and repercussions must be tackled.

Underlining the need to empower youth, women and other vulnerable groups around the world – as well as to forge new partnerships and fill development financing gaps – he noted that the Assembly will open its annual high-level debate on 24 September alongside critical summits on health care, climate change and other topics. Their outcomes will guide the Assembly's work throughout the seventy-fourth session. As the United Nations most representative organ, the Assembly should help build trust and empathy among Member States, he stressed, adding: "This is the only way to address the challenges before us." UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Muhammad Bande brings to his new role valuable insights into today's pressing peace and security, human rights and sustainable development challenges.

Citing a busy year ahead - beginning with several high-level summits opening on 23 September - he said the Organization will mark its 75th anniversary in 2020.

The year will also be crucial for action on the Sustainable Development Goals and building urgent ambition on climate change.

"We have to convince people that the United Nations is relevant to all, and that multilateralism offers real solutions to global challenges," he stressed, spotlighting a trust deficit between nations as a central concern. Calling for greater transparency, dialogue and understanding, he described the Assembly as a unique and indispensable forum where the world can come together to push forward on sensitive and important issues.

On Monday, speaking at the closing of the 73rd session of the General Assembly, the UN chief called Espinosa, the outdoing president of the General Assembly, as "a champion for multilateralism" who had succeeded in making the United Nations "relevant to all".

In a fast-changing world, Guterres noted that humanity's most pressing issues "are increasingly interlinked".

"From the climate crisis to migration flows and rising inequality, from waves of intolerance to harnessing technology for good, one thing is certain: global issues require global solutions", he stated.

As "our universal platform to build consensus for the common good", he said it had been his "privilege" to work with the Assembly under the leadership of Ms. Espinosa, the fourth woman to serve as the body's President.

The UN chief commended her "ambitious priorities for this session, which addressed crucial matters of international impact and concern, including gender equality, migration and refugees, decent work for all, environmental protection, the rights of people with disabilities, promoting the voices of young people to advance peace and security, and revitalizing the work of the United Nations".

Her commitment to ending plastic pollution "also stands out", Guterres said. "I am confident that her successful term will pave the way for increasing the participation of women in the political sphere around the world, and for accelerating progress towards gender equality within and beyond the United Nations".

Many of the issues debated, raised and accomplished during the 73rd session are "testament to what can be achieved through international cooperation", he continued, citing the adoption of two Global Compacts on Migration and Refugees as "remarkable examples".