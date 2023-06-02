UrduPoint.com

New UNGA President To Prioritize 'Peace, Prosperity, Progress And Sustainability'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2023 | 12:00 AM

New UNGA President to prioritize 'Peace, Prosperity, Progress and Sustainability'

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :A veteran diplomat from the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago was Tuesday elected President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, which begins in September.

Trinidad and Tobago Ambassador Dennis Francis - who has had a nearly 40-year-career - will take the helm of the UN's main policy-making body, starting in September this year.

He was elected by acclamation during a ceremony in the iconic General Assembly Hall at UN Headquarters in New York.

The General Assembly consists of all 193 UN member states, all of which have an equal vote. Its duties include appointing the Secretary-General, on the recommendation of the Security Council, and approving the Organization's annual budget.

Ambassador Francis said he would prioritize encouraging and facilitating meaningful dialogue.

"It is my hope to bring forward, with your help and support, a renewed atmosphere of conciliation, cooperation and shared commitment in addressing the many challenges and seizing every opportunity, however nascent, before the General Assembly," he said.

"I will seek to enhance current approaches and adopt new ones with probable solutions, as we endeavour to deliver or at least to strengthen the bases for delivering Peace, Prosperity, Progress and Sustainability." He also spoke about the prominent role of education in his life and career and upheld the need to ensure all people have the chance to learn, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which call for ending extreme poverty and other deprivations, by 2030.

The current General Assembly President, Csaba Korosi of Hungary, noted that his successor brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to the post.

"Mr Francis' vision for the 78th session – 'Peace, Prosperity, Progress and Sustainability' – offers a comprehensive view of the work of the General Assembly as we rebuild trust in and within this institution, tackle climate change and strive to get the SDGs back on track," he said.

With 100 days remaining in his administration, Korosi said he would continue to promote the use of science for a sustainability transformation, namely in preparations for the SDG Summit during the High-Level Week of the General Assembly in September.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that Ambassador Francis's tenure came at "a deeply challenging moment", amidst conflicts, climate chaos, and escalating poverty, hunger and inequality - while the SDGs were also "slipping out of reach".

He said the incoming president also brought a critical perspective as many issues addressed in the General Assembly – such as climate change and an unjust global financial system - hit small island developing states like Trinidad and Tobago the hardest.

"We look forward to the president-elect carrying forward the theme of his presidency Peace, Prosperity, Progress and Sustainability - in the year ahead, and to bringing this Assembly together to strengthen global cooperation at this difficult moment," he said.

Francis is currently the Permanent Representative of Trinidad and Tobago to the UN and has had a diplomatic career that spans nearly four decades.

During this period, he held the rank of ambassador for 18 consecutive years until his compulsory retirement in 2016, making him the country's longest serving ambassador.

Before leaving office as the Director of Multilateral Relations, he served as Senior Adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs on all multilateral matters, including Climate Change and the negotiations for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which contains the SDGs.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Education Vote Budget Progress New York Trinidad And Tobago Hungary Sudanese Pound September 2016 Post All From

Recent Stories

UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabiliti ..

UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabilities with a revolutionary medica ..

8 minutes ago
 Doctors, para medical staff observe OPD token stri ..

Doctors, para medical staff observe OPD token strike for health risk allowance

16 minutes ago
 Three of gang involved in looting salesmen arreste ..

Three of gang involved in looting salesmen arrested

16 minutes ago
 Germany's Altmaier wins French Open epic as Andree ..

Germany's Altmaier wins French Open epic as Andreeva strikes blow for teens

16 minutes ago
 Governor for taking action against illegal connect ..

Governor for taking action against illegal connection, compressors to ensure gas ..

20 minutes ago
 Russia 'thwarts' attack on border as three killed ..

Russia 'thwarts' attack on border as three killed in Kyiv

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.